Posted: Dec 06, 2019 3:33 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 3:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was previously convicted of lewd molestation was arrested on two felony counts of failing to register. Paul Argo appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of failing to register and living within 2,000 feet of a school.

According to an affidavit, Argo was registered at an address on Quarry Park Drive in Bartlesville previously but had not checked in with law enforcement. Officers attempted to call him but his phone was disconnected. Argo also was believed to be living at the Skyline Motel.

Officers were also informed that Argo could be living on Elmhurst Avenue in Bartlesville. This was later confirmed by Argo. This residence is within 2,000 feet of Will Rogers Elementary. He was found speaking with his probation officer and was arrested on the charges. Bond was set at $20,000.