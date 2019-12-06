Posted: Dec 06, 2019 6:44 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 6:44 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic accident occurred Friday evening around 6:30 on HWY 75 near county road 2400 in Washington County.

Emergency Manager Kary Cox explains what led to the collision.

Cox explained that both southbound lanes were blocked for several minutes. As of 7:30 PM there is still a slowdown in traffic in both directions on HWY 75 as wreck clean up continues.

Fire and EMS personnel were on scene immediately, and injury details are unknown at this time.