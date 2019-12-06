Posted: Dec 06, 2019 6:47 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 6:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday night marked opening night for Christmas in the Ville taking place downtown Bartlesville.

President and CEO of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Sherri Wilt, says it has been a long week getting everything organized, but says it is great seeing everyone having fun now that the event has started. Wilt explains what all Christmas in the Ville has to offer.

This is the third year Christmas in the Ville has taken place and she says it has gotten better year after year.

Christmas in the Ville will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to the weekend before Christmas. On Fridays they will be open from 6:00-9:00 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays they will be open from 1:00 - 9:00 PM.

From Saturday, Dec. 20 through Sunday Jan. 5 they will be open daily from 1:00-9:00 PM with the exception of Christmas Day, when they will be closed.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve they will open from 1:00-5:00 PM.