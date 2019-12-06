Posted: Dec 06, 2019 7:14 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2019 7:19 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Visit Bartlesville, the film production crew for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is looking for housing in Bartlesville.

They are searching for 2 to 3 bedroom, and 2 bath homes. They would also take something bigger if they were to come across it. The housing is for their production team members to rent in the areas around and in-between Bartlesville and Pawhuska.

The length of rental time needed may vary between 5 to 9 months, but they will consider all availability.

Both furnished and unfurnished are of great interest.

Please reach out to with your contact information and pictures (if available) to KFMgeneral@gmail.com.