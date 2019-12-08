Posted: Dec 08, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2019 4:18 PM

Tom Davis

Nowata Police were called Friday night at approximately 9:45pm regarding a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. When the officers arrived on scene, the suspect had already fled.

Officers obtained all information about the suspect and learned the suspect lives in Bartlesville. They also learned the suspect is a convicted felon and had previous convictions of domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

The officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence located in Bartlesville.

With assistance from a couple of Bartlesville Police Officers, Nowata officers executed a search warrant of the residence. Officers were successful in the search warrant and the suspect is custody in the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were able to retrieve the pistol used in the crime as well as multiple other firearms, ammunition and other firearm accessories.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges.