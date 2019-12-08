Posted: Dec 08, 2019 3:45 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2019 3:47 PM

Tom Davis

It was a beautiful Saturday night for the 2019 Bartlesville’s Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade themed “Christmas Around the World. The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club has organized and chaired the event since 2010.

Scores of floats graced the downtown streets of Bartlesville as the crowd enjoyed the evening of fun. This year’s parade was broadcast live on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 with a streaming video telecast on KWONTV.com—where you can now watch it On Demand. Please cue to the 24 minutes and eight seconds mark of the video for the best result.

AWARD-WINNING FLOATS

Non-Profit:

Kiddie Park

Paths to Independence

Top-Flight Athletics

Business:

Sutterfield Financial

Chinowith and Cohen Realty

Service and Technology

Corporate:

Phillips 66

Truity Federal Credit Union

Musselman Abstract

Parade Theme:

ConocoPhillips

Best Overall:

Tulsa Quarter Midget Association

Kiwanis Club member Pat Gamble says the parade is really aimed at recognizing some of Bartlesville’s youth. The Christmas Parade acts as a fundraiser to support the Kiwanis Club's scholarship program which recognizes 8th grade youth as well as sophomores and seniors in Washington County.