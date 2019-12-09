Posted: Dec 09, 2019 12:27 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The final day to register and be a part of the City of Dewey’s 32nd Annual Night-Time Christmas Parade is among us.

After coordinating the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Dewey Hotel Museum last Thursday, Chris Revard shared his thoughts on the upcoming parade. He said the parade is large, it is organized and that it captures that small town Christmas spirit like the tree lighting ceremony did.

A collaborative effort is what it takes to make this parade possible. Revard said everyone does a great job putting on the parade year after year. He said the people in the City of Dewey want to keep the community together; they want to hold on tightly to relationships.

The holiday cheer will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14th. The theme for this year's parade is “Favorite Christmas Movie.” You are invited to join the parade at no cost!

Forms for the Christmas Parade in Dewey can be found at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. A sample entry form can be found below. All forms are due by Tuesday, Dec. 10th.

The entry forms can be submitted by fax to Cassie Hayes at 918.534.2274. You can also bring the form back to City Hall or you can take it to Chris Revard at Dewey's Arvest Bank. If you have any questions, you can call Revard at 918.337.3379 or send him an email at crevard@arvest.com. Hayes will also take question by phone (918.534.2272) or by email (clhayes@cityofdewey.com).