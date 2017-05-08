Posted: Dec 09, 2019 12:49 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning. District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney were both absent. First Deputy Greg Rodecap filled in for Pasley and Fairfax Area Supervisor Ted Smith was there in place of McKinney.

Jim Koch from Miller EMS gave a three month summary on how many times his unit has been dispatched across the area. During the meeting, a citizen raised a concern about the way Miller EMS responded to a Barnsdall football player who was injured on the field. The ambulance came onto the wet field and got stuck. The players had to push the ambulance off the field. Koch said that situation has been addressed and they are working to make sure something like that never happens again.

Owner and operator of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, Cody Garnett, was at Monday's meeting asking that better signage be put up at the Osage County Fairgrounds to honor the rich history of legendary cowboys and cowgirls that have roamed the area. This is something that Garnett wants to put together. The commissioners approved the agenda item.

County employees have several different health insurance agencies in which to choose from. Blane Wood of OPEH&W was at Monday's meeting presenting a plan to the commissioners in hopes of being an additional choice for employees to choose.

The Tulsa Fire Department has donated a used fire truck to the Shidler Fire Department. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.