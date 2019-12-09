Posted: Dec 09, 2019 1:07 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 1:17 PM

Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night, the Dewey High School FFA 2014 Chevy pickup and trailer was stolen.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said they reported to the Dewey Police Department that the vehicle and trailer were stolen from the high school parking lot. He said 16 FFA students at Dewey High (pictured below) returned from the MFE and ALD conferences that were held over the weekend on Sunday afternoon before the truck and trailer were stolen that night.

You are asked by Superintendent Vincent to keep your eyes peeled. He said the value of the property has nothing to do with dollar bills. The real value that was stolen was the experience that Dewey Public School's students get to have when the property is in the right hands.

The truck that was stolen from DHS is a pewter colored, 4-door Chevy 3500 with a flatbed. The trailer is 16-foot and has a green colored wood base. A picture of the suspect's truck can be seen above.

If the stolen property is located, you should call the Dewey Police Department. Their number is 918.534.2223.