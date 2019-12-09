Posted: Dec 09, 2019 1:54 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Jim Koch of Miller EMS was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and wanted to let everyone know that beginning on January 1, Barnsdall will be covered by a paramedic on a truck 365 days out of the year. They are hoping to do the same for Fairfax in the near future. Koch also gave a breakdown on how many phone calls they have responded to over the last three months across the area.

Koch did face a question about a Barnsdall football player who had gotten injured and the way they responded. The ambulance came onto a wet field and got stuck. The players had to get the ambulance out of the mud and get back on dry ground.

Koch says if you have any questions, comments or concerns then don't hesitate to contact Miller EMS.