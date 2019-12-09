Posted: Dec 09, 2019 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

It is important to keep alive the memories of those from the past. Lots of cowboys and cowgirls have made memories for years to come across Osage County. Owner and operator of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, Cody Garnett wants to make sure these legends are not forgotten by having a prominent sign for them at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Additionally, Garnett would like to add a mention letting everyone know that Cavalcade has been going on for 73 years and the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event has been going on for 66 consecutive years. Garnett would like to find a way to update those signs as each year passes by.

The National Steer Roping Finals were held at the Osage County Fairgrounds four different times in the 1960 and 1970s. Garnett says this is worth mentioning as well. The commissioners approved this agenda item.