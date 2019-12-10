Posted: Dec 10, 2019 9:22 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

After more than a year of inaction, the House of Representatives has announced an agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to be voted on in the House.

This deal will replace NAFTA as the document governing trade between all North American neighbors. Rep. Hern joined fellow members of the USMCA Whip Team on a call with Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, to discuss the agreements made between USTR and Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the vote was announced.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I am glad to finally announce that we are moving forward with the USMCA,” said Rep. Hern. “This is a tremendous step in our relationship with our North American neighbors. The world has changed so much since the creation of NAFTA – e-commerce wasn’t even mentioned! A modern world demands modern updates. It’s a year later than we’d hoped, but I am proud of the work we’ve done to find consensus on the USMCA and bring it to the floor for a vote.”