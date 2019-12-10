Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:16 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Children’s Musical Theater of Bartlesville will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical” at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The musical brings to life a classic 1983 Christmas movie. Show times at the BCC include Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 12th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $14 to $24.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You can purchase tickets online at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. For more information, call 918.337.2787.

A Christmas Story, The Musical tells Ralphie Parker’s tale as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams – a Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.