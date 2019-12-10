Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet Tuesday evening at City Hall for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Gabrielle Conchola will present an annual financial audit to the city council. Raymond Redcorn will address the city regarding real property. The council will then go into executive session and decide if they want to purchase and or appraise the real property.

The city council will consider removing or appointing members of the Board of Directors of the Constantine Arts Council Trust Authority. They will also consider accepting or rejecting the bid for the Kihekah waterline replacement.

The city council will look to proclaim a, “Robert Wilson Employee of the Year Award,” at the meeting. Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash, will also give an update on how things are going across the county.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.