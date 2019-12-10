Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation dropped by Bartlesville High School last Friday.

They gave a Winter Classroom Grant to Leslie Kramer in the amount of $261. The money will go towards the purchase of an innovative review course for the statistics AP Exam her students will take in the spring.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation awards more than $50,000 in grants each year to teachers, partners with Bartlesville public schools leaders to raise funds for new programs, and honors outstanding teachers through an Educator Hall of Fame.

The goal of the non-profit is to inspire learning, enrich teaching and accelerate the learning environment. For more information about the BPS Foundation, you can visit bpsfoundation.org.