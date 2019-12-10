Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:58 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 11:00 AM

Tom Davis

News sales tax figures released this week for November show the City of Bartlesville’s revenues are up 5 percent from this time last year and $70,000 up over the prior year’s collection at this time, according City Clerk Jason Muninger.

The news gets better. Muninger says,”The city is up over $240,000 over budget anticipation.”

Muninger and City Manager Mike Bailey agree the key to the rise in the revenues is that “people are shopping locally.”

Bailey says one source of revenue related to local sales that Bartlesville misses out on is internet taxes for online sales. He explains that taxes from sales over the internet are deemed “use taxes” and that Bartlesville—for reasons of local development—does not assess use taxes.