Posted: Dec 10, 2019 12:09 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners discussed an agreement for work on private property within District 1.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said this work would take place at County Road 3960, which is north of West 1500 Road. He said there is a bridge structure at that location that was built sometime in 2010, and it has held water at an increased rate over the years.

An extremely wet 2019 has not helped with the structure that has seen the roadbed become compromised. A letter had been sent out about the issue, and it was said in the meeting that the property owner had signed it on Monday, Nov. 25th.

Commissioner Antle said they will do initial work with the United States Department of Agriculture. The agreement was approved by the Washington County Commissioners.

Some beaver trapping has taken place in the area. Commissioner Antle said the Oklahoma State Department of Wildlife had a similar agreement with the property owner. He said trapping took place for about 6 to 8 weeks. Now there is a large beaver dam that needs to be removed, and it was part of the agreement.