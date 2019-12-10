Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 2:15 PM

Christmas came early for 31 people in the City of Skiatook on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighter Brennan Cantu with the Skiatook Fire Department said they paid off 25 people's layaway at the Skiatook Walmart, they gave away 6 bikes, and they gave away a $100 gift card. He said with private donations and the fire department's funds, they were able to raise $5,300 in 24 hours.

Skiatook has been through a lot; flood waters across the State of Oklahoma could be felt, and Skiatook was no stranger to those woes. Cantu said because of this, they wanted to top what they have always done for the community.

The Skiatook Fire Department does this every year, but they haven't done something like this to this magnitude. Cantu challenged others to do the same this year. He said "If you have the power to give, you are going to bring joy to everybody."

The Skiatook Fire Department is also looking to deliver 20 to 25 bicycles to families in the community on Christmas Day. If you would like to donate a bike, simply drop by the SFD located at 112 North A Street.