Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:37 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners heard from Blane Wood of OPEH&W Health at Monday's meeting. Wood is hoping his insurance company is one that Osage County would be willing to use in the future.

The county offers many different health plans to its employees. Wood was just hoping the commissioners would consider adding his agency to that list of different options. Wood says starting in July, they will be offering something unique that others can't.

Wood said his agency covers many other counties, municipalities and school systems across the state.