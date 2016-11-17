Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:39 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2019 8:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

Gabrielle Conchola with CBEW presented the council with its yearly audit. She let the council know that it was a clean audit and there were no issues found.

There were 18 sets of used bunker gear that will be surplused. That gear will be offered to the City of Avant.

There was a gentleman at the meeting who was concerned about the way the Board of Directors of the Constantine Arts Council Trust Authority are running their meetings. The council agreed to contact the Board to confront them on the issues he raised.

Mark Buchanan proclaimed that the city award a, “Robert Wilson Employee of the Year Award,” to a city employee in December. Bonuses for the month were also approved. Full-time employees will get an additional $250 then they have in years past.

City Manager Dave Neely said street crews are working to patch potholes, the electric company will soon start trimming trees and water leaks are also being fixed.