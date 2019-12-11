Posted: Dec 11, 2019 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

As the folks at Arvest Bank say, “Paying it forward is about all people, from all walks of life giving to someone else and making a positive difference.”

Arvest associates throughout the Bartlesville region will be on a mission to give back during the month of December, performing random acts of kindness in all five of the communities they serve.

Arvest of Bartlesville’s Marketing Manager Annan Fischer said, “During the holidays, it is easy to get caught up in the business of the season. Our desire with this campaign is to encourage people to practice kindness when they are out and about in their everyday lives.”

As we all know, a simple act of kindness can brighten someone’s day. That is what the “Pay It Forward” initiative by Arvest Bank is all about - brining joy.

”We are really excited to see what acts of kindness our associates perform this month,” Fischer said. “We plan on making this a new tradition.”

You are encouraged to join Arvest in the spirit of giving by “paying it forward” with them in the weeks to come. All you have to do is look for the Arvest blue badges where associates will be out and about living out their mission of people helping people.

Arvest will also give $100 to five KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM listeners over the next two weeks to pay it forward in their community. Simply go to the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page and leave a comment telling Arvest how you would pay it forward with $100 from the bank. You can also send an email to payitforward@bartlesvilleradio.com.

On Friday, Dec. 20th, Arvest Bank will choose five submissions to receive $100, so they too can experience the power of giving.