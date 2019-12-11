Posted: Dec 11, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 10:01 AM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being found asleep in his vehicle with heroin and methamphetamine in his possession. Christian Bailey has made court appearances on both Monday and Tuesday this week. Bailey was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond after a Sunday afternoon arrest. However, a motion was brought forward to raise Bailey’s bond to $25,000 and he was remanded back into the custody of the jail.

According to an affidavit, officers found Bailey asleep in a parked car at the Rolling Meadows apartment complex in Bartlesville. Officers advised him to exit the vehicle. His steps were very lethargic and his speech pattern was slow. Bailey failed every field sobriety test that was administered. Officers searched his vehicle and found needles, cotton swabs and a burnt spoon. The paraphernalia tested positive for traces of heroin and methamphetamine.

Bailey also has pending cases out Payne, Pawnee and Tulsa County’s.