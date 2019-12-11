Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 10:00 AM

Max Gross

District awards were announced Tuesday and the Dewey Bulldogger football team took home quite the haul. The Doggers posted the team’s best regular season record, 7-3, in 25 years and several key players were recognized.

Quarterback Kale Carner, running back Colby Henley, outside linebacker Grant Johnson and kicker Hayden Thornton were all honored as the best player at their respective position. Carner posted 33 total touchdowns on the season. Henley went over 1,200 total yards as well. Also, Thornton starred as both a receiver and defensive back, but it was his keen ability to boot onside kicks that gained the Doggers several possessions in 2019.

Also named to the all-district team, LB Hunter Rumsey, NT Chaz Ostermeier, LB Dylan McDaniel, Center Todd Flood, OL/DL Andre Armstrong and CB Trey Glover.