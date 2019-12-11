Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:42 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

A student at Oklahoma Union Middle School brought a B-B gun to school on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, OKU Superintendent Brenda Taylor said administrative staff had been notified and had possession of the B-B gun by 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No students were in danger. An all-call to parents was sent out at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities were also notified per protocol.

While the repercussions for the student that brought the B-B gun to Oklahoma Union Middle School could not be mentioned, Superintendent Taylor added that disciplinary action was taken. She said the child's guardians were notified.