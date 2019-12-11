Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:33 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely sent a letter to Police Chief Nick Silva that effective January 1st, all police vehicles will be left at the station for those who live outside of Pawhuska city limits. Silva said this will affect the department in a negative manner.

Silva says the reason so many of his officers live out of town is so that they can attract better candidates. As a result of that, Neely says each car gets an extra 15,000 miles put on it each year and costs between $30,000 and $50,000 in extra fuel, tires and mechanical repairs.

After hearing that the City is doing well financially, Silva doesn’t understand why Neely would want to change something that isn’t broken.

Silva says Neely has not spoken to him about the issue.

Silva added that since 2013, at least 26 certified officers have come through the Pawhuska Police Department and left. This doesn’t count the 10 officers currently on the force.

Neely was unavailable for comment at the time.