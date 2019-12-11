Posted: Dec 11, 2019 3:55 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 3:55 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was much discussion about how the Board of Directors of the Constantine Arts Council has been conducting its business. Jesse Worten was at the meeting and he had submitted an open records request to get some information, but he has yet to hear back from them.

He went on to say that they will charge people different prices for the same event and it is sad seeing the Theater go down like it has.

The Pawhuska City Council will arrange a special meeting with the Constantine Arts Council.