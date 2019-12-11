Posted: Dec 11, 2019 4:34 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2019 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting for the Bartlesville Police Department's new East Side Substation at Tri County Tech is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Sergeant Jim Warring said all are invited to attend the event. He said the BPD hopes many people from the community will come out and see what they are all about, because getting to know something or someone means having firsthand information.

The East Side Substation will greatly impact Bartlesville and its east side citizens. Sgt. Warring said the expansion of the BPD was needed because the east side is growing and expanding.

The BPD has thought about getting a police facility on the other side of Bartlesville considering the department has been primarily (and historically) located on the west side of the city along Johnstone Avenue. An east side substation will give more officer coverage and a wide array of supplies that they might need if an incident, accident or emergency were to occur on the east side of Bartlesville.

Sgt. Warring said the Bartlesville Police Department has always had a great partnership with TCT, and the ceremony will celebrate the deep bonds they share. He said the more the BPD partners with different organizations in the city, the better it is for everyone, because there will be better resources and better communication had by all.

Sgt. Warring said that Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles is always looking to the future on how the BPD can be better. He said the ribbon cutting ceremony is part of the Chief's focus for their department.

Matt Songer with Tri County Tech said having the Bartlesville Police Department as a partner has been great. He said it has been a blessing to have officers in their school and on the east side of town because it make the community that much safer.

At Substation at Tri County Tech, there will always officers scheduled to be there, and one officer will remain at the building at all times. Songer said they are having one officer stand back so that any citizen can make a report at any time. He said this partnership will allow officers to respond quicker to any incidents on the east side of Bartlesville as well.

When looking at crime as a whole in Bartlesville, Songer said the BPD noticed they needed to be on the east side of town. He said it was then that Tri County Tech was more than willing to help set up the new Substation.

The Bartlesville Police Department's new East Side Substation at Tri County Tech officially opened on Monday, Sept. 16th. The event to celebrate the BPD's east side substation will take place at Tri County Tech on Thursday, Dec. 12th at 3:00 p.m. TCT is located at 6101 SE Nowata Road.

During the event, Sgt. Warring said you will be able to speak with representatives from the Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech. He said there will be refreshments. You will be able to see the facility, a drone demonstration, the K-9 unit, and officers during a meet-and-greet session.