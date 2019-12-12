Posted: Dec 12, 2019 9:10 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 9:10 AM

Garrett Giles

According to a release from Tulsa International Airport, Southwest Airlines has announced that they plan to offer new nonstop summer seasonal service.

This service will be between Tulsa and Baltimore or Washington beginning on June 7th, 2020. Flights will operate daily and is conducive to both business and leisure travelers.

Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement: “We are excited to see the added capacity and additional options for our market.” Higgins went on to say, “Baltimore will provide our customers with an expansive network of connecting opportunities to the northeast and will further enhance the connection between our two cities.”

The Tulsa International Airport says Southwest Airlines is one of Tulsa’s largest carriers and has over 35-years of history when it comes to serving Tulsa area travelers. Southwest also serves Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis from TIA.