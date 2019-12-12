Posted: Dec 12, 2019 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville will kick off their “Christmas Crawl of Bartlesville” at the Haskell’s Lofts on Friday, Dec. 13th at 7:00 p.m.

Stops during the Christmas Crawl of Bartlesville include Platinum Cigar Company, Solo Club and Angelo’s Tavern. The Young Professionals of Bartlesville will combine the proceeds from the event with their proceeds from the Hot Street Party so they can donate to a non-profit in the community.

The event is free to Young Professional members. Tickets for the event will be sold at the door to non-members for $15. Tickets will get you free drinks, snacks and a chance to win awesome prizes at Haskell’s Loft.

You will have an opportunity to sign up and become a Young Professional of Bartlesville at this time. It costs $25. Membership will give you free entry to all YPB events for an entire year.