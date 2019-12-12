Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you that beginning Friday, December 13th law enforcement across Oklahoma, and across the nation, will be on high alert looking for drunk drivers through Wednesday, January 1st.

A press release states that there is never an excuse to drive drunk. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before you leave for the evening. Know what other options you have to get home safely for the night, rather that be calling a cab, family member or a ride-share service such as Uber.

In 2018, 375 people were killed in alcohol and or drug related crashes across the state.