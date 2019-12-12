Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:16 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles and Tom Davis

Some local families will have it a little easier this Christmas holiday thanks to a campaign spear-headed by the Bartlesville Police Department to provide food baskets for families in need.

City employees donated food items, and hams were purchased to distribute to several families before the holiday. Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD will give a food basket to 25 families that are in need during the Christmas holiday.

Families receiving the baskets will be selected after being referred by schools and citizens who know of families in need. Chief Roles said giving back to our community is an important part of what law enforcement is about.