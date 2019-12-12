Posted: Dec 12, 2019 12:08 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 12:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A Nowata area man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a citizen in the City of Nowata on Saturday, Dec. 7th.

Nowata County Undersheriff Jason McClain said 31-year-old Cody Pearsall (pictured below) arrested by the Nowata Police Department for unauthorized use of the vehicle around noon on Monday, Dec. 9th. He said the NCSO was on another call at the time when they saw Pearsall in the area of Mississippi Street and Seminole Avenue in the City of Nowata.

The NCSO then notified the Nowata Police Department of Pearsall's location where they would arrest him. The next day, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office recovered the missing vehicle, which was abandoned southeast of Nowata in a wooded area on the edge of a hay field. Undersheriff McClain said the car was discovered about a mile east of Highway 169 and off of County Road 25 (pictured above).

Pearsall is in the Nowata County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

(Photos courtesy: The Nowata County Sheriff's Office)