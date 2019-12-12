Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

A Pawhuska family lost everything they had in a house fire Sunday evening and the Pawhuska community is coming together to help begin the rebuilding process.

One of the young men involved is a freshman on the Husky football team. When coach Matt Hennesy, and other Pawhuska School Administrators, heard what had happened they quickly reached out to see how they could help.

Hennesy says to go to the Huskies Football Booster Club Facebook Page to see what the family needs. You may also make donations at the high school.