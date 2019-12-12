Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 2:19 PM

Max Gross

A small fire burned on the west side of Silver Lake Road between Adams Boulevard and Frank Phillips around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Three Bartlesville fire trucks responded to the scene and controlled the fire. Roughly 150 yards of grass on the side of the road were ignited. Bartlesville Fire battalion chief Jim Majors says grass fires can be common this time of the year.

BFD is unware of the direct cause of this fire. Crews were responding to two other small fires on Thursday as well.