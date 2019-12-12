Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after providing a fake name to police and possessing methamphetamine. Kylee Hamlin appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday after being arrested early Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit, a traffic stop was conducted on the 300 block of Queenstown Avenue in Bartlesville. Hamlin was the passenger in the vehicle and told officers her name was Kylea Henry. That name did not register anything in the computer system. Hamlin then handed over her driver’s license with her true and correct name.

Hamlin also handed the officer three hypodermic needle and two plastic baggies. The syringes were filled with liquid that later field-tested to be methamphetamine. One bag contained crystal methamphetamine and the other contained a small amount of marijuana.

Hamlin has been arrested on drug charges previously. Her bond was set at $5,000.