Posted: Dec 12, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2019 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council got a clean audit report at Tuesday evening's city council meeting. Gabrielle Conchola with CBEW highlighted to the council members what her agency found when doing the report.

Because the city spent less than $750,000 on federal money, CBEW didn't have to conduct a separate audit on the city.