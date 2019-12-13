Posted: Dec 13, 2019 11:41 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska will host the Nutcracker Ballet this weekend. On Saturday, the event will start at 7:00 p.m. and an encore performance will take place on Sunday at 3:00 in the afternoon on Sunday.

The Dance Maker Academy puts on the event and will feature many children in the community, the youngest one being six years old. This is the third year the event has been put on and the first year The Dance Maker Academy has partnered with Pawhuska Public Schools.

Tickets can be purchased at dancemaker.net. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets cost $15. The Dance Maker Academy is a non-profit organization.

On Friday, Dec. 27th and Saturday, Dec. 28th, Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road will be performing at the Constantine Theatre as well.