Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Imagine being cold, hungry, in need, and feeling unwanted this holiday season.

A homeless woman in the Bartlesville area has expressed hopelessness in a prayer letter. The anonymous individual left her letter with an apple at a nativity scene that can be found at the First Presbyterian Church.

A woman named Valerie from the church brought the letter to the attention of the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The homeless shelter asked the church to send a copy of the letter to the Bartlesville Police Department as well to check and see what they could in terms of looking for the woman in need.

Linda Radaker, the Lighthouse’s Director of Development, said no one should feel this way during Christmas, especially in Bartlesville. She said it caught the Lighthouse was caught off guard when the letter was brought to them because it was after hours, but they were very concerned by what they read.

In the letter, the woman wrote word like "no one care about me," "I'm not worth anything, and "I might freeze to death." Radaker said this should not happen in Bartlesville. At least not in the way we think about it when looking at New York or L.A.

The Lighthouse has even pondered how they would, and should, respond to the letter.

Leaving snacks, toothpaste and other items the woman might need has crossed Radaker’s mind. She said they could even write her a letter back if she comes back to see if the apple is still there that says: "We care about you and we can help you get help."

Radaker said they do a lot to help the homeless in Bartlesville at the Lighthouse, but some people unfortunately fall through the cracks. That is why Radaker stressed that it takes a community, not just a homeless shelter, to make sure those who are suffering are not suffering alone during silent nights.

Pictured below is the letter that was left at the nativity scene.

(Photo courtesy: Linda Radaker)