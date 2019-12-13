Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Green Country Village’s management company – Life Care Services – has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.

Sheryl McComas, the Executive Director for Green Country Village, said this is an exciting honor for all involved. She said it tells the folks at GCV that they are meeting the needs of their residents and that there is a confidence level that is growing because of the honor.

It's an added and unique benefit for Green Country Village. McComas said it is a top priority for GCV and Life Care Services to have customer satisfaction at all times. She said GCV is proud to be part of LCS, which acheived the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities; community staff; food and beverage; new resident orientation; resident cost; community and grounds; and resident apartment unit.

McComas said it gives Green Country Village the satisfaction that they are doing what they need to be doing and they are providing what they need to provide. She said they serve more than 141 residents and have 90 team members ready to meet their resident’s needs.

Life Care Services, the nation's second-largest senior living operator, scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization. The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.

The study's comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers. J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members, and friends of residents living in independent living, assisted living, or memory care communities across the United States.

McComas said Green Country Village provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care. With that, McComas said GCV has their own restaurant services, security and activites for the indepent living folks.

Those in assisted living and memory care see an addition of nursing services, while the memory care sees assistance with those diagnosed with dementia. McComas said Green Country Village wants to enhance living.

As people get older, it can sometimes bring loneliness and depression. Spouses may pass away and family may move on. But at Green Country Village, they want to interact with their residents and give them things to do so they can live happy lives as life on earth draws to a close.

McComas said they want to give their residents security and comfort. She said they want to give them a higher quality of life so they can continue to live healthier live. The people at Green Country Village are ready to bring people into their family at any minute.

For more information about Green Country Village, visit GreenCountryVillage.com. You can also call 918.335.2086.