Posted: Dec 13, 2019 2:06 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department arrested a woman round 1:00 p.m. on Friday after a traffic stop was conducted.

Tonya Labarr (pictured below) was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and for possession of other narcotics and paraphernalia. Labarr is also said to have brought contraband into the Nowata County Jail.

The arresting officer was able to obtain a warrant to search Labarr’s residence. With help of deputies from the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, a large quantity of narcotics was found inside the home as well as scales and more paraphernalia.

Labarr is currently booked into the Nowata County Jail and has a $25,000 bond.

(Photo courtesy: Nowata County Sheriff's Office)