Posted: Dec 13, 2019 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Delaware man who has a previous felony convictions was arrested for possessing a firearm on Thursday. Mark Taylor is accused of possessing two rifles and a handgun. It also alleged that Taylor forged checks from the account of an elderly couple he lived with and cared for.

Taylor was arrested at his home in Delaware. He is being held in the Nowata County jail on a $50,000 bond. Taylor entered a guilty plea on a grand larceny case in Craig County in 1995.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)