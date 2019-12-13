Posted: Dec 13, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing pending child abuse and domestic abuse charges was arrested again this week. Eric Shavers appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing misdemeanor violation of a protective order charges.

Court documents allege that Shavers attempted to contact the female victim on November 17 through a third party. Shavers was charged in a November 12 incident where it is alleged that he assaulted a female victim who was holding a one-year-old child. Shavers also made a verbal threat of violence toward the victim.

Shavers is already being held on a $50,000 bond. The State of Oklahoma moved to add an additional $10,000 on to his bond. A no contact provision remains as does an active protective order.