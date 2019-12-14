Posted: Dec 14, 2019 7:22 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2019 7:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will discuss and possibly take action on a request from the Bartlesville Development Authority when they reconvene.

The request from the BDA is for the Council to deed Lots 1, 2 and 3 of the Bartlesville Industrial Park to the Authority for “enhanced marketing purposes.” Next in the meeting, the Council will discuss and possibly take action on a couple of city ordinances that will be presented by City Manager Mike Bailey and Community Development Director Lisa Beeman.

The Bartlesville City Council will met at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16th at City Hall, which is located at 401. S. Johnstone Ave.