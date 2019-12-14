Posted: Dec 14, 2019 7:22 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2019 7:25 AM

Garrett Giles

An interagency agreement between the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Washington County Health Department, and the Washington County Commissioners will be considered in the next Commissioners’ meeting.

Following that agenda item, Drew Ihrig with Musselman Abstract will present a joint tenancy quit claim deed for the Commissioners to consider. Then, the Commissioners will look to amend a contract for license and service contract between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Technologies.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 16th at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.