Posted: Dec 14, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2019 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Christmas Day is right around the corner and the deadline to get everything done is weighing down on everyone.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is also feeling this pressure. Captain Ian Carr said they have a long way to go in terms of reaching their Red Kettle donation goal. He said their seasonal income goal is $118,000 and they are only 50-percent of the way to reaching that goal.

On top of that, there are only 10 days remaining in the Red Kettle campaign for the Salvation Army. While there is very little time left, Captain Carr remained optimistic knowing that volunteers at Atwoods and Walmart in Bartlesville were in full swing on Friday and Saturday. Long-term groups have also covered the Dillard's location in Bartlesville and the Skiatook Walmart.

The collections from those sites have not been counted yet, but Captain Carr has faith that there will be big returns from them. He said he does not know why donations have been so low, but he does know that Thanksgiving fell late onto the calendar this year, which robbed the Salvation Army a couple days of campaigning.

Normally the Red Kettles are not placed at Walmart until after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Captain Carr, the store normally produces the most income when the buckets go out.

While he cannot change the dates that are set in stone, Captain Carr said he believes God will get them to where they need to be. He said he believes in Bartlesville, because the community always seems to step up when there is a need.

If you are in a giving spirit, you can do more than drop change into a Red Kettle. You can drop by the Salvation Army to drop off a donation. They are located at 101 N. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville. You can send them a check in the mail (the zip code is 74003). You can even donate electronically if you look for the signs at the Red Kettle locations in the community.

Captain Carr said giving your time is also beneficial to the Salvation Army. He said if you are helping to ring a bell, you are saving the Salvation Army from having to pay someone to ring the bell. That, Captain Carr said, helps maximize a donations impact.

There has been an increase in volunteers since the week of Thanksgiving, but volunteers are still needed. If you would like to donate your time to the Salvation Army, visit bartlesvilleok.volunteerfirst.org or call 918.841.1425.

Groups can also volunteer. The Journey Home, the Bartlesville Rotary Club, Walmart employees, families, realtor groups, the National Guard, and others have been assisting with the bell ringing. The Salvation Army of Bartlesville thanks those who have already volunteered their time to help them this holiday season.

Captain Carr said the money from the kettle buckets and the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kick-Off fundraiser will help people in the community. The group helps people with rent, they help people with utility assistance, and they help pay for gas so people can drive. They also help people pay for funerals, they host a seniors program, and they have an after school program for youth in the Bartlesville area that they maintain.

With direct assistance alone, Captain Carr said the Salvation Army spends $125,000 a year. That does not even begin to cover the seniors they assist, their Red Shield program or their disaster relief efforts.

This Christmas, the Salvation Army of Bartlesville is looking for your help so they can reach their $118,000 seasonal goal. With, your help, the organization can meet the needs of those that are experiencing the most need.