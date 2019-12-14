Posted: Dec 14, 2019 6:12 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2019 6:13 PM

A sizeable crowd flooded 4th Street in the Town of Ramona on a chilly Saturday night for Ramona’s Christmas Parade of Lights.

There were 28 floats in total in the parade. The parade was made possible thanks to the work of Parade Coordinators Travis Williams and Becky Haberly.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place plaques were awarded after the parade. Blue Star Sales won first place, Oklahoma Monument won second place, and American Legion finished third.

Before and after the parade, Santa Claus met with all the boys and girls in town. The visit from jolly St. Nicholas was possible because of American Bank of Oklahoma. When visiting with the man in red, he said about 95-percent of the kiddos in Ramona had been good this year. He joked that the other 5-percent could use some work.

Delicious hot dogs and chili was also served at the event. Those just wanting a hot cup of cocoa were in luck as well. All the delicacies were free to those who dropped by the Senior Activity Center in Ramona.

There was a live broadcast of the parade on KRIG 104.9. That was possible courtesy of Lucas Metal Works, Totel CSI, Blue Star Sales, Bartnet IP, BancFirst, and Totah Communications.

Overall, the Christmas spirit was felt in the Town of Ramona on Saturday night. Both Williams and Haberly were happy with the turnout. They both hope that the parade is even bigger and better next year.