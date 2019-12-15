Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:42 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2019 7:49 AM

Tom Davis

The sights and sounds of the 2019 Dewey Christmas Parade delighted the cheering crowds despite the winter nip in the air Saturday evening.

The parade themed “Favorite Christmas Movies” movies stepped off at 5:30pm without a hitch was put on by the Dewey Civic Association and the City of Dewey.

Coverage of this year’s parade was on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 and televised on KWONTV.COM from our perch on the balcony of the historic Dewey Hotel.

(Photo by Kaleb Potter, Broadcast Team from the Dewey Hotel: Hosts Levi WIlson, and Tom Davis; Technical Video Producer Katie Parks; and back at the studios Dave Wodell)

WATCH THE PARADE ON-DEMAND AT KWONTV.COM

Here are the award-winning floats:

Commercial

Arrowhead Veterinary Clinic

The Thirsty Turtle

Non-Commercial

Dewey Band Boosters Club

Washington County

Religious

Dewey United Methodist Church

Dewey First Church of God

Youth

Kiddie Park

Copan FFA