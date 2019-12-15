Posted: Dec 15, 2019 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2019 1:34 PM

Tom Davis / National Weather Service

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...

Affected counties include: Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Pawnee

Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected to develop across northeast Oklahoma late tonight.

The precipitation may transition to snow by early Monday morning with some light accumulations possible.

A light glaze of ice is possible on trees and powerlines. Untreated bridges or elevated surfaces will likely become slippery due to the freezing rain and snow.