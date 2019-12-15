Posted: Dec 15, 2019 1:29 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2019 1:34 PM

Tom Davis / National Weather Service

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...

Affected counties include:

Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Pawnee

We are expecting up to an inch of snow for portions of northeast Oklahoma, with icing amounts up to a tenth of an inch.

Slick spots will likely develop tonight into Monday morning on untreated roads and bridges.