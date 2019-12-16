Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:48 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

In Monday night’s Dewey City Council meeting, an executive session may be held.

During that executive session, the purposes of economic development may be discussed. Also in the meeting, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report. There will be discussion and possible action to approve a resolution to amend the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget as well.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue at 7:00 p.m.